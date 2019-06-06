Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a transport and logistics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to adapt quickly to market fluctuations and establish better logistics management. Also, the study highlights how our market intelligence solution helped the client to boost profitability and streamline their logistics activities to gain a leading edge in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005591/en/

Market intelligence engagement for a transport and logistics company (Graphic: Business Wire)

The entry of new players, technological advancements, and digitalization have brought about new opportunities for companies in the transport and logistics industry. Also, these transformations have increased challenges for transport and logistics companies. Therefore, companies in the transport and logistics industry are finding it vital to leverage market intelligence solutions to adapt to unexpected market fluctuations by staying updated on all the industry transformations, competitors' strategies, and major challenges. Infiniti's market intelligence solutions have helped many businesses to tackle market competition and keep tabs on target market segments.

Want to know more about our services? Learn more by downloading our FREE brochure. Request a free brochure here.

The business challenge: The client is a transport and logistics service provider based out of Europe. The client wanted to understand the current and future potential for their services in the European market. Also, they wanted to gain an understanding of the market landscape by analyzing emerging trends, technological impact on companies in the transport and logistics industry, demand fluctuations, and market challenges. With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they also wanted to better plan their logistics management and periodically revamp their business processes to meet the market demand.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, many companies have gained detailed insights on the market demographics and competitive landscape. Request a free proposal to know how our market intelligence solutions will help your company.

The solution offered With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the transport and logistics industry client was able to gain detailed insights into the European transportation and logistics market landscape. Also, they were able to understand the market size, competitive landscape, and operational shortcomings. This helped them to formulate strategic business plans to enhance their supply chain processes and boost profitability. Furthermore, with Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they were able to capitalize on new market opportunities and adapt quickly to market fluctuations.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Overcome delays in supply chain processes

Dynamically adapt to the market fluctuations and customer demands

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Streamlining logistics activities and driving business efficiency

Assessing potential bottlenecks in the European transport and logistics market

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our inventory forecasting solution can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005591/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us