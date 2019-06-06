BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Jane Lewis, a non-executive director of the Company, has today been appointed as chairman of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. She has been a non-executive director of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc since 17 December 2013.

6 June 2019