BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 6
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Director Declaration
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Jane Lewis, a non-executive director of the Company, has today been appointed as chairman of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. She has been a non-executive director of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc since 17 December 2013.
Enquiries
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
6 June 2019