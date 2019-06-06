International SOS has been recognised by the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA), receiving a Vanguard Award in the Tier 3 company category, by organisation size.

The award was announced at the ISOA 2019 Achievement Award Ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. International SOS was recognised for contributions in promoting high standards of conduct across the commercial stability operations support sector; specifically for our work providing base support, capacity building, medical training, provision of medical supplies, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and other peacekeeping efforts in post-conflict environments.

Robert Hass, General Manager, Government Medical Services, who accepted the award, said "We are honoured to provide specialised and innovative services designed to enhance the medical infrastructure and human capital of the nations in which we operate." Mr. Hass went on to describe how International SOS has demonstrated transparency, ethical conduct, and respect for human rights through the delivery of various Government Medical Services programmes and initiatives, acknowledging our appreciation for being recognised as a prestigious Vanguard Award recipient for excellence in medical stability operations.

