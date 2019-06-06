PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 06-Jun-2019 / 17:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 10 June 2019. The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters: 1) Review of the Company's 1Q 2019 financial report; 2) Review of the Company's annual plan based on the results of 1Q 2019; 3) Approval of transactions in accordance with the Company's Charter. For more information please contact: LSR Group IR Department E-mail: ir@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 9371 EQS News ID: 821009 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41bf1e8ac18ccb8392136cb238e8db5f&application_id=821009&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

