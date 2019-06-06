GLOBAL ECOPOWER: INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF MAY 31, 2019

Aix-en-Provence (France), June 6th, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) publishes the total number of voting rights and shares, comprising its share capital, as of May 31, 2019.

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights May 31, 2019 7,454,030 7,454,030 7,450,602

About GEP

Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy

GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).

GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower

Philippe PERRET

Executive Vice President

Tél.: + 33 442 245 016

contact@global-ecopower.com ACTUS Finance

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations

Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

