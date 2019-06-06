sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

GLOBAL ECOPOWER: INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF MAY 31, 2019

Aix-en-Provence (France), June 6th, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) publishes the total number of voting rights and shares, comprising its share capital, as of May 31, 2019.

DateNumber of sharesNumber of theoretical voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights
May 31, 20197,454,0307,454,0307,450,602

About GEP
Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
