Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Combined shareholders' meeting on JUne 27, 2019 - Availability of shareholders' meeting documents 06-Jun-2019 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Combined shareholders' meeting on JUne 27, 2019 Availability of shareholders' meeting documents La Plaine Saint Denis, June 6, 2019 - SRP Groupe's shareholders are invited to attend the combined general meeting (the "General Meeting") which will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. CET at 1 impasse du Pilier, 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis. The corresponding notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 20, 2019 (n°60) and can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). The corresponding convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published on June 12, 2019 in the BALO n°70 and in "Les Petites Affiches". This convening notice can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). Every registered shareholder will automatically receive the proxy or distance voting forms, attached to the convening notice. Holders of bearer shares must ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. The documents relating to this General Meeting referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, as of today, on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France, according to legal and regulatory requirements. Each registered shareholder may obtain these documents by mail if requested to the Company at least five days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until June 22, 2019. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the delivery of a registration certificate for the bearer share accounts held by their financial intermediary. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,000 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Grégoire Saint Marc, Relations Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 94 showroomprive@actus.fr Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Press Relations + 33 1 76 21 50 16 + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JKRALHBDCY [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 820973 End of Announcement EQS News Service 820973 06-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=820973&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=409c4d92105f3adf34379dee553c2b37&application_id=820973&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2019 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)