SOITEC: GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec Announce Multiple Long-term SOI Wafer Supply Agreements to Meet Accelerating Demand in 5G, IoT and Data Center

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec Announce Multiple Long-term SOI Wafer Supply Agreements to Meet Accelerating Demand in 5G, IoT and Data Center

Agreementssecure high-volume 300-mm wafer supply to support a broad range of customer applications across fast growing market segments

Santa Clara, Calif. and Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 6, 2019 - GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) and Soitec today announced that they have signed multiple long-term supply agreements for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers to secure the high-volume supply to meet the growing demand from GF customers for its differentiated radio-frequency-silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI), fully-depleted-silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) and silicon photonics technology platforms. The agreements, which take effect immediately, build on the existing close relationship between the companies to ensure state-of-the-art high-volume manufacturing for years to come.

Through industry leadership from both companies, RF-SOI solutions are used in 100 percent of smartphones manufactured today and FD-SOI has become the standard technology for cost-effective, low-power devices in high-volume consumer and IoT applications as well as for mission critical safety solutions in automotive proximity sensing. Silicon photonics technologies enable solutions to support the massive growth in communication infrastructure for data centers and next-generation 5G communication optical networks.

"GF is delivering and investing in highly differentiated industry-leading technologies required for 5G, IoT, Data Center and Automotive applications," said Bami Bastani, senior vice president of business units at GF. "These long-term agreements with Soitec, a valued partner, represent our commitment to ensure a secure supply of ultra-lower power, high-performance SOI solutions and supply that meet customers fast growing needs and unprecedented demand in these attractive markets."

"GF is leading the industry in providing differentiated SOI solutions, creating more demand for Soitec's engineered substrates," said Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec."These agreements reflect the strength of our long-term partnership as we build the required capacity to meet this growing SOI demand."

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec. For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com/) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is a leading full-service foundry delivering truly differentiated semiconductor technologies for a range of high-growth markets. GF provides a unique combination of design, development, and fabrication services, with a range of innovative IP and feature-rich offerings including FinFET, FDX, RF and analog mixed signal. With a manufacturing footprint spanning three continents, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com (http://www.globalfoundries.com).

