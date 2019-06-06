Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 6 June 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 250,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 590.5289p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 485,000 ordinary shares held in treasury and 195,181,734 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 June 2019