Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide

REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire, July 14-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."

Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

AI and Machine Learning · Winner: Crayon Group · Finalist: Modis · Finalist: eSmart Systems · Finalist: AgileThought Alliance Global ISV · Winner: Finastra · Finalist: Sitecore · Finalist: Cloudera · Finalist: Icertis Alliance SI · Winner: Infosys Application Innovation · Winner: Wapice · Finalist: Zure · Finalist: Infosys · Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Automotive · Winner: Annata · Finalist: 4ward · Finalist: Bright Box · Finalist: Icertis Azure Influencer · Winner: Hanu · Finalist: SELA · Finalist: Sol-Tec · Finalist: Navisite Customer Experience · Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India) · Finalist: Content and Code · Finalist: Insight · Finalist: Rackspace Data Analytics · Winner: Modis · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions · Finalist: Pragmatic Works Data Estate Modernization · Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions · Finalist: TimeXtender · Finalist: Version 1 · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions Datacenter Migration · Winner: 10th Magnitude · Finalist: 3Cloud DevOps · Winner: 10th Magnitude · Finalist: Dimensional Strategies · Finalist: InCycle Software Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker · Winner: Reverie Language Technologies · Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers · Finalist: KPMG UK Dynamics 365 for Business Central · Winner: Cooper Parry IT · Finalist: Wiise · Finalist: NAB Solutions · Finalist: Bond Consulting Services Dynamics 365 for Customer Service · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies · Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines · Finalist: DXC Technology · Finalist: Cognizant Technologies Dynamics 365 for Field Service · Winner: Hitachi Solutions · Finalist: Velrada · Finalist: eCraft · Finalist: HSO International Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations · Winner: Sunrise Technologies · Finalist: HSO · Finalist: Alithya · Finalist: Armanino Dynamics 365 for Sales · Winner: SAGlobal · Finalist: KPMG Advisory · Finalist: MASAO · Finalist: Experlogix Dynamics 365 for Talent · Winner: FourVision HR Plus · Finalist: eBECS · Finalist: Elevate HR · Finalist: SAGlobal Education · Winner: Edsby · Finalist: Insight · Finalist: Blackbaud Financial Services · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company · Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions · Finalist: Finastra Government · Winner: Hitachi Solutions · Finalist: Planet Technologies · Finalist: RapidDeploy · Finalist: KPMG Health · Winner: Health Catalyst · Finalist: Mozzaz · Finalist: Quest Software · Finalist: KenSci Indirect Provider · Winner: Arrow ECS · Finalist: rhipe · Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico · Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain Intelligent Communications · Winner: Arkadin · Finalist: Tata Communications · Finalist: NBConsult · Finalist: CDW Internet of Things · Winner: Accenture/Avanade · Finalist: Telelink Business Services · Finalist: SoftBank Technology · Finalist: PTC Learning · Winner: Global Knowledge · Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech · Finalist: QA Manufacturing and Resources · Winner: PTC · Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri · Finalist: Hitachi Solutions · Finalist: ICONICS Media and Communications · Winner: Aprimo · Finalist: Tech Mahindra · Finalist: AdPushup · Finalist: SAGlobal Microsoft CityNext · Winner: Bentley Systems · Finalist: Meemim · Finalist: KPMG Adoxio · Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri Mixed Reality · Winner: PTC · Finalist: Kognitiv Spark · Finalist: Meemim · Finalist: Bentley Systems Modern Desktop · Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting · Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private · Finalist: Catapult Systems · Finalist: Dell Technologies Modern Workplace Transformation · Winner: Phoenix Software · Finalist: Accenture/Avanade · Finalist: Content and Code · Finalist: DXC Technology OSS on Azure · Winner: HashiCorp · Finalist: SNP Technologies Partner for Social Impact · Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM · Finalist: Sparkrock · Finalist: Alianza Power BI · Winner: Nihilent · Finalist: Expose Data · Finalist: Catapult Systems · Finalist: Campus Management PowerApps · Winner: Catapult Systems · Finalist: C Centric Solutions · Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited · Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company Project and Portfolio Management · Winner: Wicresoft · Finalist: ProActive · Finalist: Innovative-e · Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions Retail · Winner: Obase · Finalist: Brainpad · Finalist: HSO · Finalist: JDA Software SAP on Azure · Winner: Capgemini · Finalist: T-Systems · Finalist: DXC Technology Security and Compliance · Winner: InSpark · Finalist: Maureen Data Systems · Finalist: Onevinn · Finalist: Edgile Teamwork · Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions · Finalist: Inova Solutions · Finalist: Sulava · Finalist: Slalom

Argentina Partner of the Year VU Security Armenia Partner of the Year Dom-Daniel Australia Partner of the Year Modis Austria Partner of the Year ITSDONE Holding Azerbaijan Partner of the Year SMART business Bahrain Partner of the Year Almoayyed Computers Bangladesh Partner of the Year Corporate Projukti Belgium Partner of the Year Proximus Bermuda Partner of the Year Maureen Data Systems Bolivia Partner of the Year SoftwareONE Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year Logosoft Brazil Partner of the Year Brasoftware Brunei Partner of the Year Tech One Solutions Canada Partner of the Year Long View Cayman Islands Partner of the Year Kirk Office Equipment Chile Partner of the Year GeoVictoria China Partner of the Year SYSTEX China Colombia Partner of the Year Westcon Group Colombia Costa Rica Partner of the Year Itco Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year INOVA Consulting Services Croatia Partner of the Year Hrvatski Telekom Curaçao Partner of the Year Inova Solutions Cyprus Partner of the Year Dot.cy Developments Czech Republic Partner of the Year Unicorn Systems Dominican Republic Partner of the Year C-ven Technologies Ecuador Partner of the Year BUSINESS IT Egypt Partner of the Year HITS Technologies El Salvador Partner of the Year GBM de El Salvador Estonia Partner of the Year TVG Eesti Finland Partner of the Year Nordcloud France Partner of the Year Talentsoft Georgia Partner of the Year UGT Germany Partner of the Year Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions Greece Partner of the Year OFFICE LINE Guatemala Partner of the Year Gensa Group Honduras Partner of the Year Sega Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year KBQuest Hong Kong Hungary Partner of the Year T-Systems Magyarorszag Iceland Partner of the Year Advania India Partner of the Year G7 CR Technologies India Indonesia Partner of the Year PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud) Ireland Partner of the Year Spanish Point Technologies Israel Partner of the Year U-BTech Solutions Italy Partner of the Year Var Group Jamaica Partner of the Year Inova Solutions Japan Partner of the Year Fujitsu Jordan Partner of the Year Optimiza Kazakhstan Partner of the Year M-SYSTEM Kenya Partner of the Year Cloud Productivity Solutions Korea Partner of the Year Zenith & Company Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year ALBARS Latvia Partner of the Year Tilde Sia Lebanon Partner of the Year Exquitech Lithuania Partner of the Year Fortevento Luxembourg Partner of the Year Devoteam Malaysia Partner of the Year Rhipe Malaysia Malta Partner of the Year ICT Solutions Mexico Partner of the Year Ingram Micro Mexico Mongolia Partner of the Year Mogul Service and Support Morocco Partner of the Year CASANET Namibia Partner of the Year Salt Essential IT Nepal Partner of the Year Tech One Global Nepal Netherlands Partner of the Year ICT Automatisering New Zealand Partner of the Year Umbrellar Nicaragua Partner of the Year Sega Oman Partner of the Year BAHWAN IT Pakistan Partner of the Year Maison Consulting & Solutions Panama Partner of the Year GBM Dominicana Paraguay Partner of the Year OLAM Peru Partner of the Year G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC Philippines Partner of the Year Crayon Software Experts Philippines Poland Partner of the Year Synerise Portugal Partner of the Year InnoWave Technologies Puerto Rico Partner of the Year Nagnoi Qatar Partner of the Year Information & Communication Technology Romania Partner of the Year Asseco SEE Russia Partner of the Year Awara IT Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year eSense Software Serbia Partner of the Year Comtrade System Integration Singapore Partner of the Year Ingram Micro Asia Slovakia Partner of the Year exe Slovenia Partner of the Year Adacta South Africa Partner of the Year Mint Management Technologies Spain Partner of the Year CAPSiDE Sri Lanka Partner of the Year Tech One Global Sweden Partner of the Year Acando Switzerland Partner of the Year isolutions Taiwan Partner of the Year Systex Software & Service Thailand Partner of the Year MFEC Public Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year Davyn Tunisia Partner of the Year Neoledge Turkey Partner of the Year motiwe Uganda Partner of the Year Britehouse/Dimension Data Ukraine Partner of the Year Infopulse United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year Netways United Kingdom Partner of the Year New Signature United States Partner of the Year Quisitive Uruguay Partner of the Year Arnaldo C. Castro Venezuela Partner of the Year CONSEIN Vietnam Partner of the Year Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)





About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg