NANCY GOLDBERG APPOINTED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, DTV, AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE GROUP

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland,and Phoenix (AZ), USA - June 6th, 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world's leading independent provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, announced today the appointment of Nancy Goldberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), in charge of the sales and marketing of the Kudelski Group's Digital TV division. She is joining the Group as Executive Vice President and member of the Group's Executive Board, succeeding Pierre Roy, who will retire after 25 years within the company.

Nancy Goldberg is a seasoned sales and marketing professional, with extensive experience in the Group's industry, from Technicolor, to RealNetworks, to Deluxe, to Amazon Web Services. She spent her career growing accounts and new revenue streams. As SVP, Global Strategic Accounts for Deluxe, Nancy managed key partnerships including OTT players Hulu, Amazon, Apple, and Google, as well as core media & entertainment accounts such as Warner Bros. Nancy blends deep B2B sales experience with a strong track record for go-to-market planning and execution.

"We are very pleased to welcome Nancy Goldberg to the Group. Throughout her career, Nancy has established deep relationships across the organizations in which she has led as well as with her clients. This will be highly beneficial to us, in our endeavor to both expand from our traditional customer base, while further leveraging our existing footprint," said André Kudelski, Chief Executive Officer of the Group. "I would also like to warmly thank Pierre Roy, after a long career with the Kudelski Group. He has been instrumental in the Group's shift to pay-TV and the growth we have experienced over the last 20 years. I wish him a happy, well-deserved retirement."

Nancy Goldberg will be based in Phoenix.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/).

