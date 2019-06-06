New Signature recognized as 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for UK

LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Signature today proudly announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for United Kingdom. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being named Microsoft UK Partner of the Year is quite an honour on top of the already exhilarating year at New Signature. In FY19, our UK team led by Paul Cosgrave, Stephen McBride, Neil Marley and Dan Scarfe, embarked on strategic and ground-breaking cloud initiatives for organisations that we are extremely proud to support, such as the British Heart Foundation and The Met Police," said New Signature CEO, Jeff Tench. "We look forward to Microsoft Inspire and kicking off FY20 with a continued focus on delivering transformative cloud solutions for our clients."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. New Signature was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in the UK. "We're excited to be part of the best partner ecosystem in support of the best cloud platform," said Dan Scarfe, EVP Global Solutions & UK Founder. "Every year we increase our capability to help our customers take advantage of the Microsoft Cloud, to deliver the most integrated and feature rich end-to-end experience, helping them achieve their goals more quickly and cost effectively."

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honour partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes New Signature as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

"We are honored to recognize New Signature of the UK as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "New Signature has distinguished itself as an exemplary partner, demonstrating remarkable expertise and innovation to help customers achieve more."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.

About New Signature

New Signature is a cloud-first, full-service Microsoft partner committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges. Our team is full of curious and innovative thought leaders dedicated to providing outstanding customer experiences and building authentic relationships. We are compelled by our core values to drive transformational results for clients across all company sizes, geographies and industries. The New Signature team delivers full lifecycle solutions-from project inception and planning, through deployment to ongoing support and maintenance.

