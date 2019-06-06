Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Stiftelsen Tinius, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 6 June 2019 acquired 920,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at price of NOK 218.0597 per share through an all or nothing order accumulated over some time. The shares were acquired through Arctic Securities AS and Danske Bank A/S. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,518,589 B-shares in the Company.

Stiftelsen Tinius and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.



Oslo, 6 June 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act