sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,545 Euro		+0,31
+1,28 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,503
24,98
19:13
06.06.2019 | 19:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Stiftelsen Tinius, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 6 June 2019 acquired 920,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at price of NOK 218.0597 per share through an all or nothing order accumulated over some time. The shares were acquired through Arctic Securities AS and Danske Bank A/S. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,518,589 B-shares in the Company.

Stiftelsen Tinius and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 6 June 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)