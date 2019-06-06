Law360 Ranks Ogletree Deakins Among Top Firms for Women Lawyers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Law360, a leading trusted news source and outlet for legal professionals, recently released its 2019 Glass Ceiling Report-an annual survey that assesses parity for women who practice law. The report named Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms, second among firms with 600+ attorneys within the category ranking best firms for female attorneys.

The Glass Ceiling Report assessed factors such as firms' percentage of female partners, equity partners and nonpartners. As a top ranked firm, Law360 determined that Ogletree Deakins exceeded industry standards as it relates to these factors and overall equity for female lawyers.

Ogletree Deakins acknowledges that its impact and standing as a leading employment law firm is driven in large part by its female attorneys, who are among the most successful at the firm. Female attorneys at Ogletree Deakins are involved in leadership as members of the firm's board of directors, its practice group chairs, office managing shareholders, and active participants in the Ogletree Deakins Women's Initiative (ODWIN).

In an effort to sustain a thriving environment, ODWIN was developed to ensure women at Ogletree Deakins have the option and avenue to be extensively involved in the firm's recruitment, retention, business development, and educational awareness activities. Ogletree Deakins' commitment and investment in diversity and equality has led to the majority of its 2019 shareholder class (65 percent) and 2019 equity shareholder class (over 50 percent) being held and led by women.

Michelle Wimes, Ogletree Deakins' chief diversity and professional development officer, explained that the firm extends "multiple paths to success" to its female attorneys, and is proud that the firm was recognized in this regard. While gratified at the acknowledgement, Wimes also explained that Ogletree Deakins is continuously working to support its colleagues in establishing an inclusive workplace.

Ogletree Deakins provides an array of resource groups for colleagues, including initiatives for the LGBTQ, African-American, Hispanic and Asian-American communities. The firm also promotes flexibility to its team and established the OD Family business resource group to assist team members as they navigate times of stress or change following parental leave and other impactful transitions.

