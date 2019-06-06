Lone Star College Graduate Faces Hardships Head on and Succeeds with Flying Colors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Being dealt a difficult hand in life is enough to make anyone break down. The thought of being homeless, suffering from a disease, and working through a disability might cause some to shutter, but Houstonian Alex Jensen faced these obstacles head on and thrived at Lone Star College-University Park.

All Smiles. Alex Jensen is ready for his next adventure after graduating from Lone Star College at 18. View Alex's video profile here.

At just 18 years old, Jensen earned his high school diploma and an associate degree with a focus on business communication through the LSC-University Park dual credit program this spring. The college offers a variety of programs which meet students' academic and personal goals. Through the dual credit program, students can begin earning college credit as early as their freshman year in high school.

Even more impressive is the fact that Jensen managed to graduate with a perfect grade point average while dealing with a lot of outside stressors. In 2017, the home Jensen lived in with his family was severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey. Jensen had to separate from family members and at times, was even homeless.

Adding to the already intense situation was Jensen's ongoing medical issues. Jensen is currently under long-term critical care at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor Research, who have both encouraged Jensen to meet his goals at LSC-University Park. Jensen also faces congenital lifelong conditions that make day-to-day life a struggle; but he always perseveres, striving for a better tomorrow.

Jensen, who was homeschooled for most of his life due to his illness, began taking dual credit courses at LSC- University Park when he was 16. While he enjoyed the perks of being on campus, Jensen admitted having the opportunity to enroll in affordable online courses through LSC-University Park was a great option because of his current health situation.

"The reason I was homeschooled was because I get sick easily, so I was worried about going to college where a lot of other people go," Jensen said."It really helped to know that the opportunity for online classes was there."

Jensen admitted at first the idea of learning in a classroom environment was intimidating, but he didn't let fear slow him down. He began to feel more comfortable in a classroom setting and made the decision to take more classes at once.

Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park's president, said Jensen is a great example of what high school students can accomplish if they take advantage of the resources LSC-University Park has to offer.

"Alex is a huge inspiration to everyone here at LSC-University Park," Ardalan said. "He hasn't let some very difficult obstacles get in the way of carving out a bright future for himself. Congratulations to Alex, his family and my exemplary team of faculty and staff for showing their Lion Heart, UP Pride!"

Jensen said his professors also made the transition to the classroom easier. With their help and guidance, he was able to hone in on his passions and focus on what he really enjoyed doing. Jensen also said he was glad no one singled him out for being younger than everyone else in the classroom.

"My professors have all been great and welcoming to a high school student in their college class," Jensen said. "They didn't treat me differently than the other students."

Now, Jensen looks forward to the future, ready to take on the world no matter what it throws at him.

LSC-University Park partners with independent school districts, charter schools and private schools, as well as with home school parents, to offer dual credit courses in core curriculum, and workforce education. Most students can take courses at the high school campuses, LSC-University Park or online. With a Dual Credit Tuition Waiver, students save around 70 percent, for a cost of $72 for a three-credit hour, face-to-face class.

LSC-University Park welcomes the community to experience the college for themselves. Enrollment is now open for summer and fall classes. Register today at LoneStar.edu/UP.

Established in 2012, LSC-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest growing and most innovative institutions of higher education in the country. Under its founding president, Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park is devoted to impacting the community's prosperity and upward mobility through student success. The college's competent and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

