TimeXtender today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"TimeXtender is extremely honored to be named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year Award," said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO of TimeXtender. "This award is validation of our long-term vision and 12-year journey to help customers become more data driven by enabling rapid implementation of a modern data estate on Microsoft data platforms. We look forward to ongoing growth with Microsoft and its partners to help customers increase the value derived from their data through analytics and artificial intelligence."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. TimeXtender was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Data Estate Modernization.

The Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that deliver outstanding solutions based on the Microsoft Data Platform. Finalists have empowered a customer with a solution that takes advantage of the leading capabilities of Microsoft data platform across on-prem and Azure for mission critical applications with a focus on high availability, performance or high scale or hybrid applications leveraging SQL Server and/or a set of Azure Data services.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About TimeXtender:

TimeXtender empowers customers with instant access to data, enabling them to make quality business decisions with data, mind and heart. We do this for one simple reason: because time matters. Our integrated data management platform, Discovery Hub supports rapid construction of a modern data estate on Microsoft SQL Server and Azure Data Services, allowing customers to connect to various data sources, catalog, model, move, and document data for analytics and AI. A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, TimeXtender serves its 3,000+ customers, from mid-sized companies to Fortune 500, through its global network of partners.

