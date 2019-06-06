The "The Business Leadership Academy: Maximising your Leadership Potential" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Masterclass delves into the role of a leader tackling it from a personal perspective. Considered to be 'very interesting and thought provoking', food for thought' and 'well worth a day out of the office'. Delegates report that the Masterclass helps them 'rethink their current approach to leading the team'.
The structure covers six key areas:
1. The Theory of Leadership
2. Practical Leadership
3. The Winning Business Model
4. Consulting Skills
5. Effective Boards
6. The Networked CEO
Who Should Attend:
Maximising your Leadership Potential session is designed for anyone who is directly or indirectly responsible for leading a team or division.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waethz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005778/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Leadership and Motivation