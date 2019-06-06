The "The Business Leadership Academy: Maximising your Leadership Potential" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Masterclass delves into the role of a leader tackling it from a personal perspective. Considered to be 'very interesting and thought provoking', food for thought' and 'well worth a day out of the office'. Delegates report that the Masterclass helps them 'rethink their current approach to leading the team'.

The structure covers six key areas:

1. The Theory of Leadership

2. Practical Leadership

3. The Winning Business Model

4. Consulting Skills

5. Effective Boards

6. The Networked CEO

Who Should Attend:

Maximising your Leadership Potential session is designed for anyone who is directly or indirectly responsible for leading a team or division.

