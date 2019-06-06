Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:30 A.M. CEST (Central European Summer Time). The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

