Just Renting Productions LLC: Just Renting, Flint TV Series Seeking Industry Interns For Summer Filming

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / The creators of the new reality show that takes place in Flint MI, titled Just Renting, are seeking local industry interns to assist with this summer's upcoming production schedule. Just Renting Productions, LLC., and its producers are seeking local Genesee county industry talent to be a part of this new reality series, which is already gaining National press attention for its unique style, content and location.

"We truly hope to bring a new narrative on our great city," commented Nadeem Gebreal, one of the show's executive producers, Flint, MI property Manager, Real Estate agent and cast member.

https://www.facebook.com/JustRenting/videos/1242738042546261/

The production company is seeking local film students or other creative local industry talent to fill an assistant camera position, and two production assistants.

The show is currently in negotiations with a network to air ten episodes beginning this fall.

For show clips, media and updates visit us at www.facebook.com/justrenting

For more information on these positions contact:

Jack Galvin

Executive Producer

702 544 1471 or justrenting2018@gmail.com

Media contact only:

Rhonda Zippro

Just Renting Productions, LLC

Publicist

RDB Publicity

510-367-5990

RDBPublicity@aol.com

