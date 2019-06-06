Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) -Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. He Yaping as a director of the Company. Mr. He has been appointed to the Company's board as an additional board member and as a representative of Lithium X Energy Corp. ("Lithium X"), affiliated with Tibet Summit Resources Co. Ltd. ("Tibet Summit"), one of China's largest natural resource corporations.

Mr. He is the vice chairman of Tibet Summit and the founder and chairman of NextView Capital, an active investment fund based in Beijing and Shanghai, China. Lithium X, a subsidiary of Tibet Summit, is a significant shareholder, holding approximately 12.3% of Pure Energy. Mr. He has over 20 years of operations and management experience. Prior to founding NextView Capital, Mr. He was a founding member and partner of New Margin Investment and managed over six funds. Mr. He holds a Bachelor degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and an MBA from the University of Hong Kong.

Mary Little, a director of the Company, stated: "We welcome Mr. He to Pure Energy Minerals Limited's board of directors. Mr. He brings significant expertise in natural resource markets to Pure Energy and we look forward to working with him in the future."

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 948 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Clayton Valley Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 5, 2018).

Quality Assurance

Walter Weinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person as designated by the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA registration #01529QP), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Weinig is not independent of the Company, as he is a former officer.

