Marcus Hiles: DFW's Economic Success Crosses into The Metro's Surrounding Suburban Areas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex of Texas has been capturing attention nationwide for its recent record breaking economic and population growth. Through key areas of resources, businesses, talent, affordability, and development, the current state of the city has been stimulating opportunities on both state, local and national level. Through its ability to boost the economy, attract wealth, and create jobs; DFW has been establishing one of Texas' leading business networks that continues to grow outside of its city limits.

Currently home to a leading network of Fortune 500 companies, the Dallas metroplex also fosters a growing entrepreneurial community that has been making headlines. "With the number of startup businesses being established throughout the DFW area rising each year, the community and other industries supporting it are being fueled with opportunity." shares leading Texas property developer, Marcus Hiles. With big businesses and more home-grown companies quickly consuming available space, resource networks, talent and more in the DFW area to create sustainable commercial environments, the city's surrounding locations are also starting to reap the benefits.

Picking up on the overflow from this growth and gaining investor attention are locations like Texas' Mesquite, Plano, Addison and Rowlett where property value is rising for both businesses and residents. On the residential side, DFW's leading property development firm Western Rim Properties is focusing its expansion in and around some of the top surrounding DFW locations. Plans to open several new rental projects in 2019 have been set for areas like Rowlett and Farmers Branch. "These housing complexes seek to serve the community's growing need for affordable rental properties while also being positioned where the market is headed - just outside of Texas' city centers." With the business and population boom from the Dallas metroplex pushing the city's property availability and affordability down, residents and developers are exploring these new locations for untapped or newly established opportunities on a larger scale.

On the commercial side, investors are making moves to expand out the thriving network DFW has established into new areas. A $71 million business park is planned for the suburban city of Mesquite located east of Dallas. This project that will start construction late 2019 is set to bring over 500 jobs to the area and will span over 900K square feet - a massive addition to Mesquite's economy which to date has been mainly tied to the city of Dallas. Through these types of projects, locations like Mesquite, Texas will go from supporting the DFW economy to running its own.

Bringing investments in and building development out in communities located in close proximity to city centers is a clear path to broadening concentrated economic success. With support from investors, interest from residents and local institutes these mainly suburban areas are positioned to harness a diverse range of opportunities that will establish Texas as an even bigger player through the United States.

