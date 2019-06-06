Dow Jones hat von Pressetext eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

Mondsee/Düsseldorf (pts036/06.06.2019/23:15) - BWT - Best Water Technology Group enters into a new, on water treatment for kitchen and household appliances focused, business partnership with the HAIER Group Today, the Austrian BWT Group, Europe's leading water treatment company, announces the foundation of two, distribution and manufacturing, joint venture companies in Qingdao/China, partnering with the HAIER Group, one of the world market leaders in electronic, kitchen and household appliances, represented by the stock listed Haier Electronics in Hongkong. Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of BWT Group: "We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with the highly reputable, internationally thinking and acting HAIER Group. With its innovative products around all kitchen and household appliances and its strong positions on the Chinese and important international markets, it is a perfect strategic fit to the increasing footprint of BWT Group in the world. We will capitalise together on all of the partners' expertise, their know-how, their R&D and production knowledge to develop, manufacture and distribute innovative water treatment applications and products, especially combined with HAIER's products like refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines. We will meet the expectations of all our valued existing and new distribution partners as well as new private customers." With the foundation of new facilities in the Sino-German Ecopark in Qingdao, the BWT Group follows its strategy to provide safe, healthy and tasty water to the world's population. With a network of more than 33.000 shops and around 300.000 service technicians, HAIER is well prepared for partnering with BWT. Furthermore, HAIER's business of refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines benefit from BWT water treatment components and technologies under the visibility "HAIER - BWT inside". Today, the parties announced the new cooperation in Düsseldorf, attending together with further representatives from politics, financial institutions and industrial associations, the presentation of the City of Qingdao to partners in the German industry. About BWT The Best Water Technology Group is Europe's leading water technology business with a staff of 4,500, working on innovative, economical and ecologically friendly water purification technologies to provide private households, industry, commerce, hotels and municipalities with the safest, healthiest and most hygienic water possible for their day-to-day needs. BWT provides modern purification systems and services for drinking water and water used in pharmaceutical and other processes, heating, boilers, cooling and air conditioning as well as water used in swimming pools. The company's research and development staff works on new techniques and materials using cutting-edge methods to develop economical and ecologically friendly products. Employees work particularly hard to create products which use fewer resources and less energy, thereby reducing CO2 emissions. Further information on the BWT Group is available at www.bwt.com (Ende) Aussender: BWT AG Ansprechpartner: Johanna Egger Tel.: +43 6232 5011-1833 E-Mail: johanna.egger@bwt-group.com Website: www.bwt.com Quelle: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20190606036

