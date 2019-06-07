D.A. Davidson Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Building Systems Design, Inc. in its acquisition by RIB Software SE, a Germany-based, multinational provider of construction design software that develops cutting-edge digital technologies for the construction industry.

The combination of Building Systems Design, Inc. and RIB Software SE will create one of the most comprehensive construction software platforms in the world across a wide array of functions to include building information modeling and design, building product specifications, and a building products marketplace all enhanced by fully-owned, proprietary content and sophisticated data analytics.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta GA, Building Systems Design, Inc. is a leading provider of SaaS specifications solutions for the construction industry across a wide variety of customers including architects, engineers, building owners, and building product manufacturers. Since Building Systems Design, Inc.'s new leadership joined in 2016, the Company has accelerated growth and innovation by building upon the its proprietary specifications content in developing sophisticated software that delivers building products specifications capabilities combined with actionable analytics. The Company serves over 2,000 customers including brand-name multinationals, across a myriad of industries.

"The Building Systems Design, Inc. management team has done a tremendous job transforming the Company and achieving impressive growth over the past several years," said Joe Morgan, managing director at D.A. Davidson. "With this investment and their partnership with RIB going forward, the combined entity is poised to capitalize further on the massive market opportunity across construction software by offering an expanded suite of solutions and products to a global customer base."

Building Systems Design, Inc. has been able to achieve impressive growth by leveraging high-quality specifications software and fully-owned, proprietary content; underpinned by a track record of continual innovation by a visionary leadership team. The combination of RIB Software SE and Building Systems Design, Inc. will create lucrative market opportunities across a variety of geographies.

"We are extremely grateful for the guidance and expertise we received throughout the process from the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction," said Chris Anderson, CEO of Building Systems Design, Inc. "Their buyer connectivity, transaction proficiency, and industry landscape knowledge drove an impressive outcome that will help fuel our next stage of growth."

D.A. Davidson's investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states coast to coast.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005875/en/

Contacts:

Emily Roy

Prosek for D.A. Davidson

(646) 818-9232

eroy@prosek.com

or

Jacquie Burchard

D.A. Davidson

Office: (406) 791-7465

Cell: (406) 868-1392

jburchard@dadco.com