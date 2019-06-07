Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its European Securitisation Supply Forecast: Down but Not Out research report in response to current conditions in the debt markets.

Last year the European debt markets began to emerge from an era of unprecedented expansionary monetary policy, which helped fuel a surge in securitised new issue volume in 2018. Unfortunately, the implementation of new securitisation regulations in 2019 quickly dashed all hopes for continued supply growth this year.

Although volumes have fallen significantly year-to-date, KBRA believes the pace of supply will likely accelerate in the second half of the year. As a result, we forecast the amount of placed securitised debt to land around EUR95 billion for 2019.

