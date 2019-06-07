iboss on the Reasons Behind Growing Enterprise Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Some years ago, the MIT Technology Review delved into the history of cloud computing and the coinage of the term, noting that the concept itself emerged as far back as the 1960s. In the following decades, technological progress led to the PC and mobile revolutions, which in turn paved the way for the cloud to become one of the defining features of the information and communication technology (ICT) landscape in the 21st century. Enterprises were quick to realize that cloud computing offers massive advantages, among them flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. At the same time, constantly evolving business, regulatory, and threat paradigms call for an additional level of protection, as well as the development of products and services that address issues related to integration, data storage, and compliance. These factors are working jointly to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based security solutions by corporations, making this one of the fastest-growing segments of the overall cloud services market, comments leading cybersecurity company iboss.

Cloud technology is no longer a novelty in the enterprise, and data on IT spending and implementation demonstrates it. According to a recent report from IDG, the average cloud budget amounted to $1.6 million in 2016, but the figure surged by almost 36% in 2018 to reach $2.2 million. Cloud Vision 2020, a study from LogicMonitor, predicts that the cloud will host 83% of corporate workloads by 2020, while Gartner estimates that spending on cloud-based solutions will account for 28% of enterprise investment in key IT areas by 2020 as opposed to 19% in 2018. Almost invariably, IT decision-makers point to security as one of their key concerns when it comes to cloud implementation: it was ranked at number two in the IDG survey (34%), and 66% of the IT professionals polled by LogicMonitor cited this as their main worry. Security has become critically important in the age of mobile workforces and the ever-expanding Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, the colossal amount of sensitive consumer data held by corporations has made the issue of regulatory compliance a central one. Furthermore, cyber attacks are growing in frequency, scale, and sophistication, making it imperative to build robust defenses for enterprise architectures.

Given the steady erosion of the network perimeter, business organizations are increasingly turning to cloud-based security solutions to effectively protect their IT infrastructure, applications, and sensitive data, iboss notes. The shift is spurred by benefits such as scalability and integration: cloud-based offerings make it easy to add new features or users, and they improve visibility due to their fast, seamless link with other services. Moreover, security solutions based in the cloud can be reached at any time and from any device, which makes reactions prompt and effective. Another key feature drawing enterprises is the fact that cloud-based alternatives to traditional security applications block threats across the board because they learn from all users and connections.

iboss has become one of the world's leading cloud security solutions provider in the cloud computing age. The Boston, Massachusetts based company has created a cloud security platform that secures internet access for users, regardless of their location and addresses the challenges faced by distributed organizations. With over 100 patents, the solution has been implemented by more than 4,000 organizations around the world. In recognition of its ground-breaking work, the company has been named a Visionary for two consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

