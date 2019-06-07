Kelly Hyman Named a Top Lawyer by Marquis Who's Who

Ms. Hyman has achieved one of Marquis' highest honors for professional excellence

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Kelly Hyman as a Top Lawyer. An accomplished listee, Ms. Hyman celebrates many years' experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With more than a decade of experience to her credit, Kelly Hyman is a senior attorney with Franklin D. Azar & Associates. A member of the class action group with the firm, she focuses her practice on consumer class action lawsuits and holds considerable expertise in mass tort litigation. Prior to attaining her current position, she found success as an attorney with Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley PA from 2011 to 2018. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hyman cultivated her skills through her work as a law clerk with Judge Sandoval, United States District Court in Nevada, who is the former Governor of the State of Nevada.

Alongside her primary endeavors, Kelly Hyman is a frequent lecturer in her field. She has also contributed her expertise as a speaker at the 2018 Women En Mass retreat in Aspen, Colorado. A meeting specifically geared towards mass tort attorneys, the retreat is designed to help to strengthen the relationships and create new connections between women in the field. Additionally, she has authored a number of articles for professional journals, such as Trial Magazine and Class Action Newsletter. Civically, Ms. Hyman has also been involved with the Women's Caucus Lobby Day in Washington, D.C., and she is a former president of the Palm Beach Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, a member of the Colorado Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, and former Board of Director member of Dress for Success Palm Beaches.

Prior to embarking on her career, Kelly Hyman earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of California Los Angeles in 1998 and a Master of Arts in communication from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, in 2000. She then obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2003. Ms. Hyman is licensed to practice law by the Florida Bar, the District of Columbia Bar and the Colorado Bar. Ms. Hyman maintains affiliation with the American Association for Justice, the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and the American Bar Association, among several others.

For excellence in her career, Ms. Hyman has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades over the years. Notably, she was recognized with the AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible rating that an attorney can receive from Martindale-Hubbell. Although she has accomplished much over the years, Ms. Hyman considers the most rewarding aspect of her career to be the positive effects of her work on the lives of others, giving many the justice they deserve for the harm they have experienced. Ms. Hyman is married to Judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.

