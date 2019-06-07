sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,013 Euro		-0,003
-18,75 %
WKN: A2PLBY ISIN: CA5914081099 Ticker-Symbol: 3GB 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAVERSE CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METAVERSE CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,014
0,017
06.06.
0,012
0,017
06.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METAVERSE CAPITAL CORP
METAVERSE CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METAVERSE CAPITAL CORP0,013-18,75 %