SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Proteomics International (ASX: PIQ) has been invited to feature on the American Diabetes Association (ADA) TV News Network as a key opinion leader (KOL) on diabetic kidney disease diagnostics, which includes an update on PromarkerD, during the ADA 79th Scientific Sessions conference in San Francisco, June 7-11, 2019.PromarkerD will also be presented at booth 1738 in the ADA 79th Scientific Sessions Exhibit Hall. PromarkerD is a blood test that can diagnose and predict whether a patient will develop diabetic kidney disease, and predict the onset of diabetic kidney disease before clinical symptoms appear.PromarkerD clinical data, first launched at the American Diabetes Association Annual Scientific Sessions 2017 and published in the prestigious journal Diabetes Care, shows PromarkerD correctly predicted 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop chronic kidney disease within four years.Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe outlined the impact PromarkerD will have saving lives and healthcare costs, and the global roll-out plans for PromarkerD in the exclusive interview to be broadcast at the industry's leading conference.See the interview here: http://bit.ly/PromarkerD-ADA / https://youtu.be/X_KScqaqpvc"PromarkerD is world-beating technology and needs to get into the hands of specialists and physicians to stem the tsunami of kidney disease which is causing over 40,000 deaths per year in the US, with related healthcare spending exceeding US$100 billion annually," commented Dr Lipscombe."There is nothing else like PromarkerD available - it's the world's leading predictive test for diabetic kidney disease according to analysts in our sector."He said the test will also make a major difference for insurance companies because it will cut dramatically the number of people who are unaware they have progressive kidney disease so they can do something about it immediately, and so reduce treatments costs."The US population with diabetes deserve to know their kidney disease status."There are approximately 260,000 CLIA certified laboratories in the US, the majority of which have diagnostic capabilities to license the PromarkerD test.PromarkerD has been rated the world's leading diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease by global research house Frost & Sullivan in its independent industry report titled 'Biomarkers Enabling Diabetes and Obesity Management.'PromarkerD has received patent protection in several major jurisdictions including the USA, China, Europe, and Japan, with others pending.The TestThe immunoassay reagents for PromarkerD can be configured into a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) for use by certified laboratories.This parallels the LDT using the existing mass spectrometry platform, and offers a better fit for mainstream diagnostics providers where the immunoassay platform is more standard than advanced mass spectrometry technology.The dual technology platforms offer greater choice to the large market of certified clinical laboratories that conduct these types of test.In parallel with the fast roll-out of PromarkerD using the Laboratory Developed Test route, Proteomics International is also pursuing registration of the kit version of the test for larger scale adoption as market demand increases.About PromarkerD (www.PromarkerD.com)PromarkerD is a predictive diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease. In clinical studies presented at the American Diabetes Association Annual Scientific Sessions [ASX: 13 June 2017] and published in the prestigious journal Diabetes Care [ASX: 6 September 2017], PromarkerD correctly predicted 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop chronic kidney disease within four years. www.PromarkerD.comPromarkerD has been rated the world's leading diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease by the global research house Frost & Sullivan in its report titled Biomarkers Enabling Diabetes and Obesity Management [ASX: 27 March 2017]. PromarkerD has received patent protection in several major jurisdictions including the USA, China, Europe, and Japan, with others pending. Further information is available through the PromarkerD web portal.Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (PILL) (www.proteomicsinternational.com)Proteomics International (ASX: PIQ) is a medtech company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bio-analytical services. The company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. It received the world's first ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation for proteomics services, and operates from state-of-the-art facilities on the QEII Medical Campus in Perth, W. Australia.Proteomics International's business model is centred on the commercialisation of the company's world-leading test for diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD. Please contact:Dr Richard LipscombeManaging DirectorProteomics International Laboratories LtdT: +61 8 9389 1992E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.comChuck MorrisonHead of Business DevelopmentProteomics InternationalT: +1 617 331 2975E: c.morrison@proteomicsinternational.comSusan Fitzpatrick-NapierPublic Relations & Media ContactDigital Mantra GroupT: +61 2 8218 2144 or +1 415-951-3228E: team@dmgpr.comSource: Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (PILL)Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.