TOKYO, June 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Much work lies ahead to achieve the popularization of BEVs. Specifically, we will be focusing on vehicle development and the stable supply, improved durability, and reuse of batteries.We are steadily preparing a framework to respond thoroughly to the challenge, putting all the pieces in place, including the creation of new business models.Working in an extensive and open manner, we are collaborating with partners as we strive to contribute to a better society.Please find the materials of the presentation for the media event held today at Toyota's website. A video of the presentation will be made available at a later time.