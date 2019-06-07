sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.06.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
07.06.2019 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: General Manager of AB Klaipedos Nafta has notified about his resignation from the office

On 6th June 2019 the General Manager of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) Mindaugas Jusius presented the Board of the Company with resignation notice, due on July 26th.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)