Bitsdaq announces the rules for BQQQ IEO

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal's crypto exchange, is pleased to announce the trading rules for first IEO on Bitsdaq IEO Launchpad. The BQQQ IEO will be conducted in 3 rounds, raising a total amount of 500,000 USDT with a personal hard cap of 2,000 USDT. The Bitsdaq team has held multiple promotional and airdrop activities to give back to the community before the IEO.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, said the market was enthusiastic and looked forward to IEO of BQQQ:

"Our recent IHT-BQQQ Resonance event has led to a lively discussion by active community supporters, and the team has listened extensively to user comments and suggestions and optimized the terms of the trading accordingly. We want to create a pan-Asian market network to promote the prosperity of the entire blockchain industry, BQQQ is a utility token that represents the innovation of a new generation of global financial markets led by the IEO trend."

The launch of BQQQ in Bitsdaq Launchpad marks the beginning of the three main utility; Namely value-added services, BQQQ trading pair and Bitsdaq Launchpad services. The essential value-added services include transaction fee discounts, exclusive access to third-party airdrop tokens that launches on Bitsdaq, priority subscription rights for Bitsdaq Launchpad Projects, professional industry research report reserved for Bitsdaq VIP, and invitation to participate in Bitsdaq offline community activities.

As stated in the white paper, BQQQ will become one of the vital cryptocurrencies for IEO of small and medium-sized blockchain startups funded by or to listed on Bitsdaq, which could further enhance the liquidity and utility rate of BQQQ in the Bitsdaq ecosystem.

Bitsdaq officially launched the IEO Launchpad in April this year to promote the development and accelerate the adoption of quality project by providing efficient listing processes, innovative trading models and customized project services.

Ricky Ng says Bitsdaq has been exploring to redefine the user experience of IEO. BQQQ is the first project on the line, and Bitsdaq will then provide IEO services to more blockchain startups:

"Our vision is to be a pioneer in the new era of blockchain industry through the establishment of a reliable IEO platform, and strive to become a global mainstream IEO provider."

Before the official launch of BQQQ IEO, Bitsdaq's giveback campaign was in full swing, including leaving reviews for Bitsdaq APP on Google Play or the App Store to receive airdrops, as well as the second round of Contributor Rewards program.

The complete IEO rules and the trading ratio will be announced on the official website.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

