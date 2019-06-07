Acarix AB: Acarix participates on the Redeye Growth Day, Monday 10 June 2019

Acarix participates on the Redeye Growth Day, Monday 10 June 2019

On Monday, June the 10th at 3.40 PM, Per Persson CEO for Acarix, will be presenting the latest activities and strategic directions for Acarix. The Growth Day meeting will take place at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm.

The presentations will be sent live and can be viewed at www.redeye.se/live/redeye-growth-day-19 .

After the meeting, the presentation will be available on the Redeyes homepage

www .redeye.se/live/redeye-growth-day-19 as well as on the Redeye Universe webpage https://www.redeye.se/universe

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than ten minutes.

Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures.

Please visit www.acarix.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO

E-mail per.persson@acarix.com

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm.

Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.

Attachment