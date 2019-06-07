Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from June 12, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_1912_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-12-18 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-12-16 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012702322 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 1912 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.