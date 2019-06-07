As from June 10, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 20, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: MACK TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012703460 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174805 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from June 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: MACK BTA B ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012703478 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 174806 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.