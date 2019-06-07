CNH Industrial N.V.: Rebuilding Communities: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

Team Rubicon is a non-profit, volunteer led organization which rapidly deploys emergency response teams to disaster zones in the U.S. and abroad. Its mission is to support those communities impacted by these events. To help fulfill this task, Team Rubicon has turned to CASE Construction Equipment for the provision of specialized equipment, trained operators and technology. Discover more about this partnership in the latest installment on CNHIndustrial.com's Top Stories: cnhindustrial.com/rebuildingcommunities_en

London, June 7, 2019

"Crossing the Rubicon", or passing the point of no return is the inspiration behind the name of the U.S. based, veteran-led disaster response organization, Team Rubicon. Founded in 2010 in response to the Haiti earthquake, a small group of U.S. military veterans travelled to regions considered too dangerous by others, committing themselves to bringing aid, equipment and manpower to communities affected by the disaster. Today, Team Rubicon has grown into a large operation with an ever-increasing need for specialized resources. This is where CASE, the global construction brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) comes in. Working in partnership with Team Rubicon, CASE supplies state-of-the-art construction equipment to help rebuild communities devastated by fires, floods and hurricanes.

Together with its suppliers, CASE has assisted the organization in the U.S. for the last four years and as well as providing specialized machinery, also offers training for Team Rubicon's people, and sends volunteers from its own staff.

This latest installment in the Top Stories series demonstrates how CNH Industrial is providing opportunities for its employees to positively impact local communities through successful partnerships with organizations such as Team Rubicon.

Read the full story at: cnhindustrial.com/rebuildingcommunities_en

