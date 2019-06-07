The "Italy - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy's large telecom market has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe and has benefitted from progressive government programs aimed at developing the fibre broadband sector. The number of broadband subscribers is growing steadily though the DSL segment has begun to contract as subscribers are migrated to the fibre platform.

Government broadband programs, including its support of the Open Fiber project, have considerably improved the quality and reach of fast broadband services across the country. Italy is also at the forefront of developments in 5G, with services expected from networks operators during 2019 and supported by the October 2018 sale of licenses in a number of spectrum bands.

This report analyses the key aspects of the Italian telecom market, providing the latest data and statistics on the country and the fixed network services sector. It also reviews the key regulatory issues including number portability and local loop unbundling.

Key Developments:

Global Cloud Xchange building the EAGLE submarine cable system linking Italy to Hong Kong;

Telecom Italia extends superfast broadband to 19 million premises;

Report update includes the regulators market data to March 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Fastweb

Wind Tre

BT Italia

Tiscali



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w3j63

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005144/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks