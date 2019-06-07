Games Workshop has issued a closing update confirming FY19 revenue of c £254m and pre-tax profits of not less than £80m, in line with our recently upgraded forecasts. Consistent with company policy to distribute surplus cash, dividends totalling 1.55p per share have been paid during the year. The company continues to focus on international multi-channel expansion, customer engagement and product innovation, alongside its openness to exploring ways in which to leverage its rich intellectual property to generate royalty income.

