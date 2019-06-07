The Baker Hughes International Rig Count now includes active drilling rigs in Ukraine

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2019 was 1,126, up 64 from the 1,062 counted in April 2019, and up 159 from the 967 counted in May 2018. The international offshore rig count for May 2019 was 240, down 11 from the 251 counted in April 2019, and up 42 from the 198 counted in May 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for May 2019 was 986, down 26 from the 1,012 counted in April 2019, and down 60 from the 1,046 counted in May 2018. The average Canadian rig count for May 2019 was 70, up 4 from the 66 counted in April 2019, and down 13 from the 83 counted in May 2018.

The worldwide rig count for May 2019 was 2,182, up 42 from the 2,140 counted in April 2019, and up 86 from the 2,096 counted in May 2018.

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 149 30 179 -11 158 32 190 150 24 174 Europe 142 44 186 88 57 41 98 52 28 80 Africa 101 22 123 -3 103 23 126 77 17 94 Middle East 356 54 410 -2 356 56 412 353 48 401 Asia Pacific 138 90 228 -8 137 99 236 137 81 218 International 886 240 1,126 64 811 251 1,062 769 198 967 United States 965 21 986 -26 990 22 1,012 1,026 20 1,046 Canada 67 3 70 4 64 2 66 80 3 83 North America 1,032 24 1,056 -22 1,054 24 1,078 1,106 23 1,129 Worldwide 1,918 264 2,182 42 1,865 275 2,140 1,875 221 2,096

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

Note to editor: Effective today, Ukraine has been added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count. In May 2019, Ukraine represented 84 of the 186 active drilling rigs in Europe, an increase of 88 rigs compared to April 2019 and an increase of 106 rigs compared to May 2018. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

