The French pharmaceutical market was valued at $48.9 billion in 2008 and an estimated $45.9 billion in 2013. It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from approximately $46.2 billion in 2014 to $48.2 billion in 2020.

The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in France. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of France. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.

France has a mature healthcare market, based on its high healthcare expenditure and pharmaceutical production. The increasingly elderly population is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical market; however, an increasing focus on generics to reduce healthcare expenditure will balance this out.

The public health insurance system was established in 1945, and by 2011, approximately 97% of the population was covered under Statutory Health Insurance (SHI), divided into three main schemes: general, agriculture, and non-salaried and non-farming (World Bank, 2014p). This universal healthcare coverage is expected to continue to drive the French pharmaceutical market. The increasingly elderly population is also fueling pharmaceutical market growth, accounting for 17.6% of the total population in 2013 and expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.5% to 19.7% by 2020 (INSEE, 2014f).

The government is focusing on the use of generics as a cost-containment tool to reduce healthcare expenditure. It introduced a scheme in September 2012 to increase the use of generic drugs, under which patients who agree to generic substitution will not be required to pay for their drugs. The substitution rate increased from 71% to 84% in one year as a result: a cost saving of approximately 200m ($270m) (Thomson, et al., 2013). In 2008, generic drugs accounted for 9.4% of the pharmaceutical market in terms of value and 21.7% in terms of volume, increasing to an estimated 15.3% and 27.7% respectively in 2013 (ANSM, 2013). However, this is expected to act as a barrier to the growth of the pharmaceutical market.

The French medical device market was valued at $12.7 billion, which increased to $15.5 billion in 2013. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from $16.2 billion in 2014 to $21.8 billion in 2020. In 2013, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) accounted for 15.3% of the overall medical device market, followed by cardiovascular devices (11.4%), ophthalmic devices (10.7%), orthopedic devices (8.4%) and hospital supplies (7.4%).

