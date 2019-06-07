Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, held its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Adare, Ireland.

During the Annual General Meeting, the company's shareholders considered seven proposals: nominations to re-elect 12 members of Ingersoll Rand's Board of Directors; advisory approval of the compensation of the company's named executive officers; appointment of independent auditors and authorization of the Audit Committee to set the auditors' remuneration; renewal of the Board of Directors' existing authority to issue shares; renewal of the Board of Directors' existing authority to issue shares for cash without first offering shares to existing shareholders; and determination of the price range at which the company can re-allot shares that it holds as treasury shares.

The results of the Annual General Meeting voting are as follows:

All 12 individuals nominated for the Board of Directors Kirk E. Arnold, Ann C. Berzin, John Bruton, Jared L. Cohon, Gary D. Forsee, Linda P. Hudson, Michael W. Lamach, Myles P. Lee, Karen B. Peetz, John P. Surma, Richard J. Swift, and Tony L. White were elected to a one-year term, which expires at the company's next Annual General Meeting.

The proposal to give advisory approval of the compensation of the company's named executive officers received approximately 92 percent of votes cast in favor.

The proposal to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditors of the company and to authorize the Audit Committee to set the auditor's remuneration received approximately 95 percent of the votes cast in favor.

The proposal to approve renewal of the Board of Directors' existing authority to issue shares received approximately 95 percent of the votes cast in favor.

The proposal to approve renewal of the Board of Directors' existing authority to issue shares for cash without first offering shares to existing shareholders received approximately 95 percent of the votes cast in favor.

The proposal to determine the price range at which the company can re-allot shares that it holds as treasury shares received approximately 98 percent of the votes cast in favor.

