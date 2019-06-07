German customs officers executed two arrest warrants during the Smarter E show in Munich. The public prosecutor's office in Nuremberg-Fürth also confirmed another arrest, connected to an existing investigation of Chinese PV manufacturer Risen. The arrested executives were allegedly involved in commercial smuggling of solar modules, the customs authorities and prosecutor told pv magazine. The authorities believe minimum import prices for crystalline solar modules from China, in effect until September, were circumvented and millions of euros in payments were evaded.From pv magazine Germany. Minimum ...

