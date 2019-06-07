Mash Group Oyj: Mash Appoints New Group CEO

The Board of Directors of Mash Group PLC has appointed Mr Gaëtan Van Wynsberghe as Group CEO, replacing Mr James Hickson, who today resigned from the Group CEO position.

Van Wynsberghe, a longtime executive in the financial services industry, has worked as Group Chief Financial Officer of Mash Group since 2017. He has over 15 years of professional experience in regulated financial entities and external audit. Before he joined Mash, he worked at John Deere for 6 years as CFO and member of Authorized Management of John Deere Financial in Europe and CIS, a multi-billions balance sheet European credit institution. Prior to that he worked at Nordea Bank in Luxembourg as Deputy CFO and at Deloitte in external audit.

"Over the last 2 years, under the strong leadership of James, Mash has developed rapidly to become a leading fintech player through offering of new innovative payment services across Europe", Mr Van Wynsberghe stated, thanking Mr Hickson for his contribution to the success of the Group. "I am proud to take over the Group CEO role from James at this stage to continue our journey. With the support of the strong team already in place, the foundations are in place for Mash to grow as a highly profitable fintech company. We expect growth especially through our pay-by-invoice acquisition channels, working with partners and merchants to increase business volume conversion by leveraging our innovative point of sale payment solution through the partner network."

Mr James Hickson, who is stepping down from the Group CEO position to pursue new challenges, holds Mr Van Wynsberghe in high regard. "Gaëtan has my full support for the role. He was my own choice for Group CFO and is one of the most talented professionals I have had the pleasure to work with; he has brought significant value to the executive leadership of Mash Group earning him the deepest trust and respect across the organization. I'm confident that he is the right person to take over as Group CEO, with a wealth of expertise, vision and experience from the financial sector in general and a thorough understanding of the business of Mash in particular. With him, the group is in exemplary hands. I look forward to watching the continued growth of Mash from the sidelines as both a friend and fan", Hickson said.

Commenting on the behalf of the Board of Directors, Tommi Lindfors, Chairman of the Board said: "Gaëtan was the obvious choice for the Board as new Group CEO, when James wanted to step down. Gaetan knows the business, our people and strategy inside out, which gives him strong tools to succeed and excel in his job. I would like to take this opportunity to genuinely thank James for his devotion, hard work and commitment. I wish him all the best in his next chapter".

About Mash

Mash has been at the forefront of fintech innovation since 2007. We leverage our advanced proprietary algorithms, machine learning capabilities, and automated platform to deliver superior finance and payments solutions to thousands of customers every day. We work hard for a future powered by technology, making every transaction seamless, flexible and worry-free. Today, Mash is one of Europe's leading fintech companies.

