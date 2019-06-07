sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.06.2019 | 13:01
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Directorate Change

THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Daniel Thwaites PLC announces that Mark Fisher has been appointed as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 June 2019. Mark is currently Chief Development Officer of Merlin Entertainments plc - responsible for bringing together New Business Development, Creative, Intellectual Property, Production, Project Management, Group Engineering and Brand Development across Merlin's three Operating Groups - LEGOLAND Parks, Resort Theme Parks and Midway Attractions.

A graduate in Recreation Management, Mark joined the Tussauds group in 1991 and Merlin in 1995. He has been a senior member of the management team throughout its impressive growth period, playing a key role as part of the original management buy out team from Vardon, and in the ongoing organic development, which has been at the heart of the company's success. Originally Group Marketing Director, he has also held the Managing Director roles in all of Merlin's Operating Divisions.


© 2019 PR Newswire