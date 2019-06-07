THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Directorate Change

Daniel Thwaites PLC announces that Mark Fisher has been appointed as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 June 2019. Mark is currently Chief Development Officer of Merlin Entertainments plc - responsible for bringing together New Business Development, Creative, Intellectual Property, Production, Project Management, Group Engineering and Brand Development across Merlin's three Operating Groups - LEGOLAND Parks, Resort Theme Parks and Midway Attractions.

A graduate in Recreation Management, Mark joined the Tussauds group in 1991 and Merlin in 1995. He has been a senior member of the management team throughout its impressive growth period, playing a key role as part of the original management buy out team from Vardon, and in the ongoing organic development, which has been at the heart of the company's success. Originally Group Marketing Director, he has also held the Managing Director roles in all of Merlin's Operating Divisions.