All-cash acquisition of $6.50 per share delivers a significant premium for all shareholders

Transaction concludes Barnes Noble strategic alternative review

Elliott to pursue growth strategy at Barnes Noble, empowering local stores across the US, while benefitting from international scale

Barnes Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS, "Barnes Noble") announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott") for $6.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $683 million, including the assumption of debt.

Elliott's acquisition of Barnes Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States, follows its June 2018 acquisition of Waterstones, the largest retail bookseller in the United Kingdom. James Daunt, CEO of Waterstones, will assume also the role of CEO of Barnes Noble following the completion of the transaction and will be based in New York.

The $6.50 per share purchase price represents a 43% premium to the 10-day volume weighted average closing share price of Barnes Noble's common stock ended June 5, 2019, the day before rumors of a potential transaction were reported in the media.

The announced transaction with Elliott is the culmination of an extensive Strategic Alternative Review conducted by the Special Committee of the Barnes Noble Board of Directors, which was announced on October 3, 2018. The Board of Directors of Barnes Noble unanimously approved the transaction and recommend the transaction to Barnes Noble shareholders. Leonard Riggio, the Founder and Chairman of Barnes Noble, has also entered into a voting agreement in support of the transaction.

Barnes Noble serves 627 different communities across all 50 states, where it remains the #1 bookseller in the United States. Elliott seeks to build upon this strong foundation as it addresses the significant challenges facing the bricks and mortar book retail space, applying a model that successfully turned around Waterstones over the past decade.

Following the close of the transaction, Elliott will own both Barnes Noble and Waterstones, and while each bookseller will operate independently, they will share a common CEO and benefit from the sharing of best practice between the companies. Waterstones has successfully restored itself to sales growth and sustainable profitability, based on a strategy of investment in their store estate and the empowerment of local bookselling teams. Under Daunt's leadership and Elliott's stewardship, this commitment to bookselling excellence will strengthen the ability of both companies to navigate with success a rapidly changing retail landscape.

With respect to today's announcement, Leonard Riggio, Founder and Chairman of Barnes Noble, stated, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Elliott, the owner of Waterstones, a bookseller I have admired over the years. In view of the success they have had in the bookselling marketplace, I believe they are uniquely suited to improve and grow our company for many years ahead. I am also confident that James Daunt has the leadership ability and experience necessary to lead this great organization. I will do everything I can to help him make the transition smooth. Having been the leader of Barnes Noble for 54 years, I have had the privilege of working with the very best people in all the world of bookselling, including our great store managers and booksellers, who work in our stores. It is they who have made Barnes Noble the #1 most reputable retailer in America. My profound thanks, as well, to the entire publishing world, with whom we have shared a great relationship over the years, and the many suppliers who have provided vital services. Finally, to our tens of millions of wonderful customers and Members, it has been a privilege to serve them."

In anticipation of his new CEO role at Barnes Noble, James Daunt added, "I look forward greatly to working with the booksellers at Barnes & Noble. Physical bookstores the world over face fearsome challenges from online and digital. We meet these with investment and with all the more confidence for being able to draw on the unrivalled bookselling skills of these two great companies. As a place in which to choose a book, and for the sheer pleasure of visiting, we know that a good bookstore has no equal. I thank Mr. Riggio for his confidence, and I am grateful to Elliott for their commitment to support the continued transformation at Waterstones, and now also the same at Barnes Noble."

Paul Best, Portfolio Manager and Head of European Private Equity at Elliott, added, "Our investment in Barnes Noble, following our investment last year in Waterstones, demonstrates our conviction that readers continue to value the experience of a great bookstore. We would like to acknowledge the contributions of Founder and Chairman Leonard Riggio and his team for creating the leading bookstore company in the United States. We look forward to working with James Daunt and the Barnes Noble community of readers, members and booksellers as they start an exciting new chapter."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory and stockholder approval, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. The merger agreement provides for the acquisition to be consummated through a merger structure. However, the parties expect to amend the agreement to utilize a tender offer structure, which is expected to reduce the time to closing by a number of weeks.

Dividend

Barnes Noble also announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 2, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Year-End Earnings Announcement

Barnes Noble separately announced that it will be reporting its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on June 19, 2019.

Advisors

Evercore is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting as legal advisor to the Special Committee of Barnes Noble and Guggenheim Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Board of Directors of Barnes Noble. Credit Suisse Securities L.L.C. is acting as financial advisor and Debevoise Plimpton LLP is acting as legal advisor to Elliott.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

About Barnes Noble, Inc.

Barnes Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is the nation's largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a line-up of popular NOOK tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps available for Android, iOS and Windows. General information on Barnes Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

About Waterstones

Waterstonesis the UK and Ireland's leading high street bookseller with 293 bookshops, including Foyles, Hatchards, Hodges Figgis and branches in Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam. It is the only national specialist book retailer of scale in the UK, and operates also through the e-commerce site, Waterstones.com.

