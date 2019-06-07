sprite-preloader
07.06.2019 | 13:17
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Outotec Oyj: Outotec and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement

OUTOTEC OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION JUNE 7, 2019 2:10 PM

Outotec and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement

Baikal Mining Company has disclosed to the market today at noon that we have made a EUR 250 million contract with them. However, Outotec has signed a cooperation agreement with Baikal Mining Company today in St. Petersburg economic forum. The parties are currently negotiating on a EUR 250 million delivery contract.

We will announce more information according to our Disclosure Policy without undue delay when we have update.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC OYJ

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 2007

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com




Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)