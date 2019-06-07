Business Reporter: Unlocking the Power of 5G

LONDON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Reporter's latest article on 5G, the powerful successor of 4G LTE wireless internet connectivity, looks at the immense potential it offers for transporting intelligence and architecting a more advanced future. It will be up to 100 times faster than the current LTE network, with the ability to support billions of devices and a revolutionary new approach to wireless communication.

5G comes not a moment too soon. Wireless internet connectivity is already extending to vehicles and devices that comprise the Internet of Things (IoT), with Gartner forecasting the total number of connected devices will reach a staggering 25 billion by 2021.

Businesses and agencies will use 5G to connect devices and applications that expand customer engagement, streamline operations, and enable agility in ways that have never been possible - until now. The new wireless connectivity technology will allow us to live more efficient lives, whilst cultivating more room for revolutionary innovation.

Many organisations want to get on the Pathway to 5G now. 4G LTE is transforming into Gigabit-Class LTE - offering a higher-performance expansion of 4G LTE - and with the advent of fixed and mobile 5G, wireless is poised to change the world. In a move that will unite us all, 5G is guaranteed to bring people, data and organisations together in sophisticated new ways.

Learn more about the power of 5G and the innovation it promises to enable by reading the newest Business Reporter article.

