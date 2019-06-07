XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named Winning 'W' Company for Gender Diversity of Its Board of Directors

Recognition awarded by 2020 Women on Boards

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 7, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a Winning "W" Company by 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a global advocacy alliance. 2020WOB supports the goal of women holding at least 20% of all public company board seats by the year 2020. XPO's board composition exceeds that goal, with three of eight directorships held by women.

The designation of Winning "W" Company earns XPO inclusion on the 2020 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index. The company's board composition is 38% women, as compared with 2020WOB's 2018 finding of 17.7% among US companies on the Russell 3000 Index.

Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, chief executive officer of 2020WOB, said, "We applaud XPO's chairman and chief executive officer, Brad Jacobs, and XPO's board for engaging diverse gender perspectives. Studies show that women bring unique insights to the corporate governance process."

"We're honored to be recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for the composition of our board," said AnnaMaria DeSalva, vice chairman of the board of XPO Logistics. "The diversity of experience of our directors enhances our ability to serve the interests of all our stakeholders."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees.

