Gold production from the mid-grade stockpile at Tomingley continues to perform above our expectations, resulting in a second upgrade of our production estimates this year. We increase forecast gold (Au) production for FY19 to 48,000oz (from 44,000oz on 2 May 2019, previously 40,000oz on 12 February 2019). As a result, we also increase forecast gold sold to 52,800oz (from 48,800oz). The increased production levels also result in a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC), which decreases to A$1,004/oz Au (from A$1,059/oz Au). Alkane also announced a binding agreement with Zirconium Technology Corporation to fund a pilot plant operation to convert metal oxides into metals.

