Technavio's latest market research report on the global uveitis drugs market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005242/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global uveitis drugs market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing popularity of combination therapies to gain popularity

Combination therapies are often being administered separately as a fixed-dose combination or as a single-dose formulation with two or more active ingredients. The adoption of combination therapies has increased considerably in the recent years due to advantages including cost reduction and higher effectiveness of two active pharmaceutical ingredients being administered at the same time. Therefore, companies are increasingly focusing on the development and marketing of combination therapies for the treatment of uveitis. With the growing adoption of combination therapies for treatment of this eye condition with multifactorial etiologies, the global uveitis drugs market is anticipated to witness a surge in growth during the next few years.

Small molecules segment will garner the highest share

The small molecules segment is expected to garner the highest uveitis drugs market share mainly due to the increased use of corticosteroids for the treatment of uveitis. Small molecules are synthesized by chemical reactions between different organic or inorganic compounds. The growth of the small molecules segment is mainly driven by the easy availability and economical cost of corticosteroid generics. Many generics including prednisone, methotrexate, and others are available in the market for treating uveitis. The use of corticosteroids as the first line of therapy for treating non-infectious ocular inflammatory diseases has increased as these drugs are inexpensive, potent, and provide quick relief.

"The growth of the small molecules segment will be driven by recent product approvals and expected approvals. Vendors have received US FDA approval for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis. In addition, topical corticosteroids are largely being used for the treatment of anterior uveitis. Therefore, rising adoption of small molecules for the treatment of chronic uveitis will boost the market during the forecast period." says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Uveitis drugs to witness fastest adoption in Asia

Asia is expected to witness the fastest uveitis drugs market growth during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of uveitis in the region. Various governments and private organizations have been taking initiatives to increase the awareness of the disease and offer several treatment options for patients in the region. In addition, the market offers significant growth prospects owing to the presence of advanced economies such as Japan. Furthermore, the market in India and China is also expected to record significant market growth in the coming years owing to the rise in disposable incomes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the global uveitis drugs market analysis include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005242/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com