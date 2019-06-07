Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Unveils The Future Of Boating

Twin Vee's newly designed PowerCat is a blend of heart-stopping adrenaline and innovation, equating to the Next Generation SuperCat

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC), a marine industry leader in the design and manufacture of power catamarans, unveiled its latest model several years in the making: the 240 Dual Console ("DC") PowerCat. Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc., stated that the 240 DC "was one of the first model types we dreamt of making here when we began expanding Twin Vee's regional notoriety." Designed by Preston Yarborough, Twin Vee's Director of Production and Product Development, the new 240 DC was designed to be a first-of-its-kind versatile crossover watercraft ideal for water recreation, pleasure boating, fishing, relaxing on island and sandbar beachheads, ship to shore transport, and much more.

The exterior of the all-new 240 Dual Console

Twin Vee believes the 240 DC's appeal will be considerable because of the benefits of owning a finely crafted power catamaran. " One of the great advantages of power catamaran hulls is the widely distributed buoyancy and low drag coefficient that offers sports car-like handling. Like all Twin Vee's, the 240 DC will offer an incredibly smooth ride, no matter what the surface conditions," states Yarborough. Additionally, Yarborough indicated that the 240 DC's wide powercat beam offers a unique opportunity for a dual console configuration with roomy ergonomics. The 240 DC will feature seating and banquets that transform via precision-guided seatbacks and bolsters into beautifully upholstered platforms and an aft daybed. Moreover, Yarborough adds that "Twin Vee's meticulously designed molded non-skid surfaces will also offer safe and easy entry, including from an open aft platform with portside entry."

The 240 Dual Console's aft daybed

Following a classic dual console layout, the 240 DC is spacious for its 24-foot length. It utilizes all of its 8-foot, 8-inch beam creating a wide U-shaped lounge seating area with molded cooler below. According to Yarborough, "the aft-facing sun lounge with dual position backrest makes a great spot to soak up the sun." The helm is clean and clear, with a tinted, tempered curved green glass windshield. Driver and companion ride on plush seating and upholstery, too. In addition to the 13 and a half inch, polished stainless steel three-spoke steering wheel (with hydraulic steering) is 240 DC's standard MS-RA70N AM/FM stereo w/Bluetooth or USB functionality playing on dual 8.8-inch speakers. A Ritchie Voyager compass also comes standard.

The 240 DC on the water

"We originally referred to the 240 DC as the Italia. We chose that name as a tribute to the Alpine lake region of northern Italy famous for the impeccable design and craftsmanship of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lamborghini, the Pininfarina design house and those beautiful Riva speedboats of the 1950s. We intentionally set the bar high to build an 'American Dream Boat' that pays homage to this great design heritage, but also offers pure fun on the water at a great price," remarks Visconti.

The 240 DC on display on the Twin Vee factory floor

Even though the name has changed, Twin Vee's commitment to manufacturing an incredible crossover watercraft that the entire family can enjoy has not wavered. " We are excited for experienced boaters and new boaters alike to see and ride in the 240 DC Powercat for themselves. This is the boat that will raise your heart beat a few levels upon initial glance. And when you board the boat for the first time - we're confident you'll be able to quickly notice the refinement, quality, and modern design that went into the manufacturing of this one-of-kind boat. You won't be able to help but envision yourself igniting those twin engines and heading out to sea for a Great Adventure."

A closer look at the aft of the 240 DC

The 240 DC's forward seating area

For those interested in learning more about the Twin Vee 240 DC PowerCat, the components utilized in its manufacture, or to find your nearest Twin Vee PowerCats' dealer, please visit www.twinvee.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 25 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

