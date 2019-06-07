sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,894 Euro		+0,12
+1,37 %
WKN: A0M46B ISIN: ES0144580Y14 Ticker-Symbol: IBE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,867
8,869
16:08
8,874
8,876
16:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBERDROLA SA
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IBERDROLA SA8,894+1,37 %