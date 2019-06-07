To be commissioned in 2022, the giant solar plant will be built on a 1,300-hectare surface in the municipal areas of Torrecillas de la Tiesa and Aldeacentenera, near Caceres, in the Spanish southern region of Extremadura.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Iberdrola revealed it is planning to build a 590 MW unsubsidized solar park in southern Spain. In a statement released, the company said the plant will be commissioned in 2022 and will be deployed on a 1,300-hectare surface in the municipal areas of Torrecillas de la Tiesa and Aldeacentenera, near Caceres, in the Spanish southern region ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...